BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City’s police department says it will respond to all calls about people not complying with the mayor’s stay-at-home order.
“We’re asking that all residents of Baltimore and all the businesses of Baltimore please adhere to the mayor’s stay-at-home directive,” Commissioner Harrison said.
He said the police department will respond to all calls and all complaints of non-compliance. They will document the non-compliance through their body cameras if an when they find non-compliance scenarios.
They will then consult with the city’s law department to determine appropriate violations and appropriate enforcement actions.
Gov. Larry Hogan is lifting the stay-at-home order for the state of Maryland at 5 p.m. on Friday, but Baltimore will still be under one as Mayor Jack Young said he feels the city isn’t ready to reopen according to the governor’s stage one part of his plan.
“I don’t feel comfortable sending residents including young children and older adults back out into the public and this time,” Young announced. “Today I’m announcing that Baltimore city will keep this local stay at home order and effect.”
He said when the city’s reopening “will be guided by the data and science.”
