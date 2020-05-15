(WJZ)- Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown certainly hasn’t been skipping any workouts this summer despite not having access to the team’s facility.

The 22-year-old has been all over social media this offseason, working out with cousin Antonio Brown and quarterback Lamar Jackson and also posting videos of his own workouts. The latest batch of videos shows a bulked up version of the second-year receiver.

Brown’s rookie season was interrupted by injury, missing two games, and there were questions entering the league about his slighter build. It would appear he’s been working to improve that this offseason as he heads into Year 2.

And while there were questions about his size entering the league, there was no question of his speed. He clocked a 4.32 40-yard dash at the Combine. It’s clear the extra muscle hasn’t siphoned off any of his speed.

That is, as you can likely imagine, not exactly easy to do.

After hauling in 46 receptions for 584 yards and seven touchdowns last season, it seems clear Brown is hungry for more. The Ravens are counting on improvement from Brown as they look to push past the divisional round of the playoffs in 2020.