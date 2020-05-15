Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — High school seniors across the country will be honored Saturday on the special, virtual event #GraduateTogether: America Honors The Class of 2020.
The special event will air at 8 p.m. right here on WJZ.
The Destiny Road Choir will be performing as a featured virtual choir with The Platt Brothers during this event.
Destiny Road is an artist development and vocal and music contracting company based in Baltimore founded by Emmy nominated producer, Jonathan Ball. The choir is comprised of the best young vocal talent from Baltimore and the DMV.
Former President Barack Obama and NBA star LeBron James will also make an appearance during the event.
