



Cecil County officials say they are ready to reopen the county following the directives Gov. Larry Hogan laid out in phase 1 of his reopening plan.

That means retail shops, personal services like barbershops and salons will reopen at 50% capacity, along with automated car washes, pet groomers and art galleries. Religious facilities can also reopen as long as they follow the governor’s guidelines.

Gatherings of more than 10 are still prohibited, per the governor.

“Today I’m very happy to report that I have absolutely no plans for Cecil County to be more restrictive in our plans for reopening, but I will be as accommodating as possible,” said county executive Alan McCarthy.

McCarthy said he would have loved to see restaurants with outdoor dining capacity reopen, but that he is following the governor’s phased reopening as the state has more data than Cecil County does.

CORONAVIRUS LATEST:

“Provided the safety protocols are followed the entities previously closed now permitted to open our religious facilities, retail establishments, manufacturing, personal services, or by appointment only those were applied to hair salons barbershops employees and customers must practice social distancing to the highest degree possible and wear protective face masks approved recreational activities include golf courses marinas and watercraft rental businesses campgrounds, or sporting facilities,” McCarthy said.

County Health Officer Lauren Levy reminded citizens that although the stay at home order is lifted, people should stay at home when they can and only travel when needed.

“I know that this is welcome news, but I want to be very clear that the threat presented by COVID-19 has not been eliminated,” said Levy. “We must all take responsibility for adhering to social distancing guidelines and other recommendations.”

“Vulnerable residents, such as older adults and those with underlying health conditions, are strongly advised to continue staying at home as much as possible,” she added. “If you have friends or neighbors who fall into that category I urge you to reach out to them to see what support they may need. All residents should continue practicing physical distancing maintaining a distance of at least six feet from other people. We must continue wearing masks and indoor public areas retail stores on public transportation and other places where large groups of people congregate.”

Levy also reminded citizens to continue to wash their hands and disinfect surfaces as needed.

