CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The Catonsville 4th of July Committee announced this week that the traditional community parade and fireworks will be canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The committee said this was the most difficult decision it has ever had to make.
The group released a statement, saying, in part:
“As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we regret to inform the community that the traditional Catonsville parade and fireworks are cancelled for 2020. This decision was made in the interest of public safety. This year would have been the 74th consecutive Independence Day Celebration in Catonsville.”
The Catonsville 4th of July Committee said it will be back stronger than ever in 2021.
