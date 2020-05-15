Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland officials report 36,986 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the state as of Friday morning, with cases growing by 1,083 since Thursday.
But the good news is that hospitalizations have dropped by 42 people from 1,538 to 1,496 since Thursday morning.
However, nearly 1,800 people have died from coronavirus in the state with 119 probable deaths also reported and ICU cases increased by nearly 30 from 569 to 598 in just one day.
Here are some other stats:
- Of the 6,679 total people hospitalized, 2,685 have been released from isolation.
- There have been 145,840 negative test results.
HOSPITALIZATIONS:
Currently hospitalized: 1,496
Acute care: 898
Intensive care: 598
Ever hospitalized: 6,679
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|151
|(13)
|Anne Arundel
|2,752
|(128)
|8*
|Baltimore City
|3,606
|(183)
|9*
|Baltimore County
|4,399
|(217)
|17*
|Calvert
|228
|(12)
|1*
|Caroline
|190
|Carroll
|635
|(64)
|Cecil
|300
|(17)
|Charles
|829
|(59)
|2*
|Dorchester
|107
|(2)
|Frederick
|1,364
|(81)
|7*
|Garrett
|6
|Harford
|671
|(28)
|4*
|Howard
|1,313
|(38)
|2*
|Kent
|131
|(14)
|Montgomery
|7,759
|(411)
|38*
|Prince George’s
|10,791
|(393)
|20*
|Queen Anne’s
|108
|(9)
|St. Mary’s
|299
|(9)
|Somerset
|54
|Talbot
|65
|(1)
|Washington
|320
|(9)
|Wicomico
|777
|(19)
|Worcester
|131
|(4)
|1*
|Data not available
|(81)
|10*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|716
|10-19
|1,383
|20-29
|4,849
|(10)
|1*
|30-39
|6,699
|(21)
|3*
|40-49
|6,635
|(52)
|4*
|50-59
|6,194
|(118)
|9*
|60-69
|4,577
|(280)
|12*
|70-79
|3,076
|(441)
|16*
|80+
|2,857
|(790)
|64*
|Data not available
|(80)
|10*
|Female
|19,312
|(890)
|64*
|Male
|17,674
|(902)
|55*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|11,572
|(736)
|40*
|Asian (NH)
|723
|(61)
|5*
|White (NH)
|7,701
|(746)
|57*
|Hispanic
|8,229
|(142)
|6*
|Other (NH)
|1,763
|(24)
|1*
|Data not available
|6,998
|(83)
|10*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.