LATESTWhat's Open, What's Closed In Maryland? Here's A County-By-County Breakdown
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland officials report 36,986 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the state as of Friday morning, with cases growing by 1,083 since Thursday.

But the good news is that hospitalizations have dropped by 42 people from 1,538 to 1,496 since Thursday morning.

However, nearly 1,800 people have died from coronavirus in the state with 119 probable deaths also reported and ICU cases increased by nearly 30 from 569 to 598 in just one day.

Here are some other stats:

  • Of the 6,679 total people hospitalized, 2,685 have been released from isolation.
  • There have been 145,840 negative test results.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 151 (13)
Anne Arundel 2,752 (128) 8*
Baltimore City 3,606 (183) 9*
Baltimore County 4,399 (217) 17*
Calvert 228 (12) 1*
Caroline 190
Carroll 635 (64)
Cecil 300 (17)
Charles 829 (59) 2*
Dorchester 107 (2)
Frederick 1,364 (81) 7*
Garrett 6
Harford 671 (28) 4*
Howard 1,313 (38) 2*
Kent 131 (14)
Montgomery 7,759 (411) 38*
Prince George’s 10,791 (393) 20*
Queen Anne’s 108 (9)
St. Mary’s 299 (9)
Somerset 54
Talbot 65 (1)
Washington 320 (9)
Wicomico 777 (19)
Worcester 131 (4) 1*
Data not available (81) 10*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 716
10-19 1,383
20-29 4,849 (10) 1*
30-39 6,699 (21) 3*
40-49 6,635 (52) 4*
50-59 6,194 (118) 9*
60-69 4,577 (280) 12*
70-79 3,076 (441) 16*
80+ 2,857 (790) 64*
Data not available (80) 10*
Female 19,312 (890) 64*
Male 17,674 (902) 55*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 11,572 (736) 40*
Asian (NH) 723 (61) 5*
White (NH) 7,701 (746) 57*
Hispanic 8,229 (142) 6*
Other (NH) 1,763 (24) 1*
Data not available 6,998 (83) 10*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

