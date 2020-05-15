



The hundreds of heroes on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic taking care of us need to be taken care of, too.

Mental health and emotional well being forms the core of how we feel about ourselves, and how we feel about the world. The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting how medical professionals feel, especially those at risk of catching the virus themselves.

Dr. Aliya Jones is Deputy Secretary of the Behavioral Health Administration.

”We all have good and bad thoughts all the time,” Dr. Jones said. “However, when our negative thoughts interfere with our ability to sleep, our relationships interfere with us getting things done. The chances are we need to talk to someone.”

The Maryland Behavioral Health Administration offers services for those who want information on coping with anxiety, depression or stress.

“This is a particularly difficult time, and a particularly stressful time for everyone,” Dr. Jones said. “And especially for those who are not able to be hunkered down and shelter at home.”

And especially for those working with patients who have the disease.

“One of the things that’s most important to healthcare providers is people try their best not to catch the disease,” Dr. Jones said. “So do the things that will keep you safe so they can be safe and so their families can be safe. I think that is the most important thing.”

Showing appreciation to those on the frontlines helps.

”I’m certain the outpouring of love, the outpouring of affection, the support does give them some energy to get through that particular day,” Dr. Jones said.”And we would encourage people to continue to do that.”

