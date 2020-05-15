BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The driver involved in a single-vehicle crash in Windsor Mill on Sunday has died, according to Baltimore County Police.
The driver has been identified as Vick Kevin Smith, 55, of the 4200 block of Rolland View Avenue. He died this week at Sinai Hospital, where he was taken following the crash.
Smith was driving westbound in the 8700 block of Dogwood Road around 5:30 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway, causing the vehicle to overturn down an embankment.
Smith suffered critical injuries and was transported to Sinai Hospital for treatment. A passenger was also transported to Sinai Hospital with minor injuries, treated and released.
The Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team is continuing to work to determine all of the factors involved in this fatal crash.