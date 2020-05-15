



Maryland’s stay at home order will be lifted Friday at 5 p.m. making way for phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Larry Hogan made the announcement Wednesday saying the state would move toward a Safer At Home advisory, but said ultimately every jurisdiction could make their own call on if they want to reopen.

Today at 5 p.m., the Stay at Home order will be replaced by a Safer at Home advisory. This is a positive step, but this crisis is not yet over—Marylanders must continue to take strong precautions to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their neighbors. #StayHomeMaryland pic.twitter.com/JYxi7xGyJ3 — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) May 15, 2020

So what does this mean for you?

Depending on where you live certain things may reopen — like retail, manufacturing operations, pet services, automated car washes, art galleries and personal services — like salons and barbers — but only at 50% capacity and most by appointment only.

Also when you’re inside these facilities you’ll have to wear a mask (as well as their staff) and practice social distancing.

Several counties held press conferences Thursday outlining how their county would reopen. Several jurisdictions like Prince George’s and Montgomery counties and Baltimore City will remain under their own stay at home order and will not be reopening. Those jurisdictions are also reporting among the highest cases of coronavirus in the state.

Carroll, Cecil and Howard counties are expected to hold press conferences Friday.

WJZ has a full list with a county-by-county breakdown here. But here’s what we know so far:

Baltimore City: The city will remain under a stay-at-home order for an unknown amount of time. Retail and personal services will not reopen at this time. In-person religious services may only be offered in parking areas with attendees remaining inside their appropriately spaced vehicles.

Baltimore County: The county executive announced a modified reopening, retail businesses can be open but only for curbside pickup and delivery. Until further notice, personal service establishments including barbershops, nail salons and hair salons will remain closed, religious institutions cannot do services indoors and the 10 or more people restrictions will remain in place.

Calvert County: The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners voted for a second extension to the declaration of a local state of emergency for the county but is following the governor’s guidance in regards to reopening up its jurisdiction.

Carroll County: The Carroll County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to follow the state’s new executive order to begin phase one of the reopening plan.

Cecil County: County Executive Alan McCarthy said Cecil County will also be reopening with a phased approach. He will hold a press conference on Facebook Live at 1 p.m. on Friday to discuss their initial plans.

Charles County: The county’s board of commissioners voted 3-2 to institute phase one of Governor Hogan’s order beginning May 29th. The stay-at-home order has been extended until that time. After that, the county will begin a phased approach to initiate a safe and sensible path to reopen certain retail businesses, houses of worship and other personal services.

Frederick County: County Executive Jan Gardener announced the county will implement a slower phase-in of Gov. Hogan’s phase one of his plan. Retail stores will open for curbside pickup, pet groomers, animal adoption shelters and car washes can open. In two weeks more establishments including religious services and salons could reopen, pending testing results.

Harford County: They will reopen on Friday at 5 p.m. with guidelines in Gov. Hogan’s Safer at Home advisory. This means retail stores, manufacturers, personal services — like salons and barbers — and churches can reopen, but must only allow 50% of their capacity. All citizens are advised to follow the required social distancing and safety precautions to minimize COVID-19’s spread.

Howard County: The county said it would begin to reopen but with some restrictions: retail shops can open for curbside pickup. Religious services can be held with 10 people or less. They are encouraged to be held outdoors at this time, however. Some of those stores include florist, furniture stores, jewelers, bookstores, clothing stores, lawn and garden stores, sporting good stores and tobacco stores, among others. Pet groomers, animal adoption shelters and car washes can also operate, but at a 50 percent capacity. Barber shops and salons can reopen, but by appointment only with just one customer allowed inside at any given time.

Montgomery County: County Executive Marc Elrich said he will issue a new, local stay-at-home order that will go into effect on Friday when Gov. Hogan’s has expired. Until further notice, personal service establishments including barbershops, nail salons and hair salons will remain closed, religious institutions cannot do services indoors and the 10 or more people restrictions will remain in place.

Prince George’s County: County Executive Angela Alsobrooks issued a stay-at-home order for Prince George’s County through June 1. Until further notice, personal service establishments including barbershops, nail salons and hair salons will remain closed, religious institutions cannot do services indoors and the 10 or more people restrictions will remain in place.

Talbot County: The county is reopening in the same guidelines as Gov. Hogan for Phase 1.

“Like the governor, I am hopeful that this stage will go well and we can quickly open other businesses,” says Talbot County Council President Corey Pack, “But we must continue to take precautions to keep our residents, businesses, and workers safe.”

Worcester County: The county has not released any information yet, but Ocean City, Maryland announced they are lifting short-term rental restrictions. The beach and boardwalk are also reopened.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.