COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision in Columbia on Thursday.
At around 10:12 p.m., a 2005 Honda Accord was driving north on Harpers Farm Road approaching Route 108 when it left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree.
The driver and the only person in the car, 19-year-old Lance Christopher Mercy of Ellicott City was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing. The area was closed for approximately three hours.