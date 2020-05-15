Comments
DUNDALK, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating after several all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes were stolen in the Dundalk and Middle River areas.
Sometime between April 14 and May 1, storage facilities in the 3000 block of Eastern Boulevard, 21220 and the 2600 block of North Point Boulevard were burglarized during overnight hours.
Several suspects allegedly damaged and removed locks of the storage units and stole 10 ATVs and dirt bikes.
Detectives are investigating the thefts, and anyone with information is asked to call 410-307-2020.