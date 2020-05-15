RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police say charges are pending against a mother after she allegedly left two children, a 3-year-old and an infant, in a car outside while she got her nails done illegally at a Randallstown business.

Police got a call around 12:19 p.m. on Wednesday about a car that was left with its hazard lights on for about an hour in the 3600 block of Offutt Road. There were two children inside.

When officers arrived, they first looked to make sure the children weren’t in distress. The responding officers said in the police report the children looked to be in good health, although it was 70 degrees outside.

According to the police report, officers looked in nearby shops for the parents, but couldn’t locate them.

That’s when the officers tried to convince the 3-year-old to unlock the door, but the child didn’t know how to do it. The officer then broke the driver’s side window and called EMTs to check on the children’s health.

The officer went to find the parents again, this time noting a nail salon with its shades down, but they could see if people were inside, according to the police report.

The officer knocked on the door and asked if anyone owned the black Honda Accord. A woman inside said that was her car and those were her kids inside the car.

The officer also warned the nail shop owner to shut down its operations, or they would be fined. Nail salons have been closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The woman wouldn’t tell the police why she left her children in the car. She wouldn’t respond to the officer’s questions about how long the children were inside the car.

Police don’t believe drugs or alcohol were involved.

Charges are pending against the woman.

Baltimore County Police continue to investigate.