LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County detectives are searching for a suspect who allegedly burglarized an Exxon gas station in the Lutherville-Timonium area in March.
On March 3, between 4:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m., someone used an unknown object to break the glass to get into the gas station and steal several cartons of Newport cigarettes.
He’s described as being between 25 and 40 years old, 5’9″ tall and weighs 165 lbs. He wore a hat and a black sweatshirt with white writing on the front.
Baltimore County Burglary detectives are investigating this incident. If you recognize this suspect, contact detectives at 410-307-2020.
Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.