



Racing officials said a new date for the 145th Preakness Stakes will be announced Saturday, May 16, the day the race was originally scheduled. But, the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the Triple Crown race.

Black-Eyed Susan Day, originally scheduled for Friday at Pimlico Race Course, was quiet in Northwest Baltimore.

“Normally, it’s really flooded. I mean, cars in an out. Cookouts, parking their cars on the lots. It’s really strange to see it empty like this,” neighbor Kenneth Williams said. “It’s empty. It’s empty today for Black-Eyed Susan.”

Instead, construction continues inside Pimlico and coronavirus testing is ongoing in its parking lot.

Baltimore Mayor Jack Young said Thursday the city still doesn’t have the adequate testing capacity. Testing at Pimlico and other sites remain by appointment only.

Many neighbors hope the Preakness Stakes can still happen this year in some capacity.

“There’s a great chance that it will happen. It may be late in the season, but I think it’s gonna happen,” Michael Anthony said.

Anthony is a part-time horse groomer, as well. He said employees go through temperature checks before work.

The Preakness Saturday will be crowing an “All-time Thoroughbred” Saturday on Facebook Live at 6 p.m. as part of its digital coverage.

The Maryland Jockey Club said Thursday Gov. Larry Hogan and Belinda Stronach of The Stronach Group will announce the new date Saturday at 5 p.m. The race is typically held the third Saturday in May, two weeks after the Kentucky Derby. The Derby’s new date is currently September 5.