COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, the younger brother of Tua Tagovailoa, will be a Maryland Terrapin, Head football Coach Michael Locksley announced Friday.
Tagovailoa, a unanimous four-star prospect out of high school, comes to Maryland from the University of Alabama and has three years of eligibility remaining.
God bless! #GoTerps pic.twitter.com/BvOSv8CsG7
— Taulia Tagovailoa (@tauliaa12) May 15, 2020
A 5-foot-11, 208-pound quarterback, Tagovailoa finished 9-of-12 for 100 yards in five games played at Alabama during the 2019 season.
Tua Tagovailoa was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. He led Alabama to the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship with Locksley serving as the Co-Offensive Coordinator.