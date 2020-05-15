LATESTStay At Home Order Lifted, But What Does That Mean For Where You Live?
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBravery And Hope: 7 Days On The Front Line
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, maryland terrapins, Michael Locksley, Talkers, Taulia Tagovailoa, Tua Tagovailoa

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, the younger brother of Tua Tagovailoa, will be a Maryland Terrapin, Head football Coach Michael Locksley announced Friday.

Tagovailoa, a unanimous four-star prospect out of high school, comes to Maryland from the University of Alabama and has three years of eligibility remaining.

A 5-foot-11, 208-pound quarterback, Tagovailoa finished 9-of-12 for 100 yards in five games played at Alabama during the 2019 season.

Tua Tagovailoa was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. He led Alabama to the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship with Locksley serving as the Co-Offensive Coordinator.

Comments

Leave a Reply