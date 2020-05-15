LAUREL, MD. (WJZ) — Two suspects have been charged in an armed carjacking that Anne Arundel County police have been investigating since early May.
Officers responded to the Exxon on Laurel Fort Meade Road at around 4:50 a.m. on May 3 for a report of a robbery. Police said the victim was approached by two men, and one of them showed a handgun and told the victim not to get into his car.
Both suspects got into the victim’s vehicle, a black 2017 Ford Escape, and fled.
The two suspects have now been identified as 40-year-old Calvin Bernard Williams, of Suitland and 27-year-old Darrace Raymond James, no fixed address.
They are both being charged with armed carjacking and are also charged with theft related to two separate shoplifting incidents in Hanover and Glen Burnie, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Western District Detective Unit at 410-222-8760.