



Traffic is beginning to pick up in downtown Westminster as businesses owners unpack their boxes and turn on their open signs.

Cindy Cepp owns Westminster furniture and said it’s been a long eight weeks.

“It’s been hard to play by the rules, even though I know it’s something we needed to do for a little while,” Cepp said.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Carroll County currently has 635 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and it’s neighbor to the east — Harford County — has 671.

Both have fewer positive cases than some of Maryland’s more populated areas.

“We feel comfortable that we can allow folks to do a little bit and get back into our retail areas,” Stephen Wantz, President of Carroll County Commissioners, said.

However, because some jurisdictions in Maryland have limitations — like Baltimore City and Baltimore County — there are concerns that cases could increase if people leave their homes to come to Carroll County, for example.

But even though these businesses are opening up, there are rules to follow.

“They’ll have to of course wear their mask and socially distance like we’re doing right now,” Judi Destefano, of LUX Boutique, said.

Many businesses in downtown Westminster are relying more heavily on curb side pick up and delivery to minimize the number of people actually inside the stores.

“I’m so happy that things are starting to move forward,” Cepp said.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.