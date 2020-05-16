COVID-19 In Md.145th Running Of The Preakness Stakes Rescheduled For Oct. 3
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There are now more places to get tested for COVID-19 here in Maryland.

ChoiceOne Urgent Care is offering free testing to patients in all of its Baltimore, Caroline, Harford and Talbot county locations to people who are showing symptoms.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

That’s a total of nine new testing sites.

In addition to the testing sites, ChoiceOne has also expanded its TeleHealth services.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

  1. Bobbie says:
    May 16, 2020 at 7:02 pm

    There is little point to that as those who spread it the worst are ones who do NOT have symptoms yet or at all and are out & about w/o masks. I still have been unable to get tested because I am “healthy” . Trump lies- testing is NOT available for many! You have to be a politician or get sick to get tested.

