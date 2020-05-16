Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A 23-year-old Annapolis man injured in a shooting in the city earlier this week has died, police said Saturday.
Collin Flannigan died Friday, two days after he was shot. The Annapolis Police Department said officers responded to the 1100 block of Madison Street around 3:10 p.m. Wednesday for a report of shots fired.
When they arrived, they found Flannigan suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Police said the investigation is “active and fluid.” Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-260-3439 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.