



Maryland has now seen nearly 38,000 cases of the coronavirus, state officials said Saturday morning.

The latest data released Saturday shows Maryland has seen 37,968 confirmed cases of COVID-19, up 982 from Friday.

In total, 1,842 deaths have been confirmed to be due to COVID-19 and another 115 are believed to have been caused by the virus.

Number of deaths: 1,842

Number of probable deaths: 115

The number of hospitalizations now sits at 1,500, with 902 patients in acute care and 598 in intensive care. Just over 2,800 people have been released from isolation and 6,755 have been hospitalized at some point.

Of the top ten ZIP codes with the highest number of confirmed cases, eight are in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties. The remaining two are in Baltimore City and Baltimore County.

On Friday, the state reported just under 37,000 total cases of COVID-19 and 1,496 hospitalizations. The number of intensive care patients increased to 598 and the number of deaths reached 1,792.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Here’s a breakdown of the number of cases by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths Allegany 160 (13) Anne Arundel 2,801 (133) 8* Baltimore City 3,719 (192) 8* Baltimore County 4,549 (223) 17* Calvert 237 (12) 1* Caroline 200 Carroll 633 (66) Cecil 308 (17) Charles 844 (60) 2* Dorchester 111 (2) Frederick 1,402 (82) 7* Garrett 7 Harford 678 (30) 3* Howard 1,352 (41) 2* Kent 138 (14) Montgomery 7,988 (423) 38* Prince George’s 11,031 (399) 21* Queen Anne’s 112 (9) St. Mary’s 306 (10) Somerset 55 Talbot 68 (1) Washington 332 (9) Wicomico 801 (20) Worcester 136 (4) 1* Data not available (82) 7*

Here’s how the cases break down by age and gender:

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 743 10-19 1,437 20-29 5,000 (10) 1* 30-39 6,880 (22) 3* 40-49 6,818 (51) 4* 50-59 6,354 (123) 10* 60-69 4,665 (290) 12* 70-79 3,142 (449) 15* 80+ 2,929 (817) 63* Data not available (80) 7* Female 19,800 (915) 64* Male 18,168 (927) 51*

Here’s how the cases break down by race and ethnicity:

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 11,795 (760) 39* Asian (NH) 738 (65) 5* White (NH) 7,865 (762) 56* Hispanic 8,615 (150) 7* Other (NH) 1,814 (22) 1* Data not available 7,141 (83) 7*

