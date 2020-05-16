ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland has now seen nearly 38,000 cases of the coronavirus, state officials said Saturday morning.
The latest data released Saturday shows Maryland has seen 37,968 confirmed cases of COVID-19, up 982 from Friday.
In total, 1,842 deaths have been confirmed to be due to COVID-19 and another 115 are believed to have been caused by the virus.
UPDATE: The @MDHealthDept is now reporting 37,968 confirmed cases of #COVIDー19 in Maryland.
We have added 982 cases since yesterday.
Negative tests: 152,207
Number of deaths: 1,842
Number of probable deaths: 115
Released from isolation: 2,806https://t.co/1RfN0kvM21
— Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) May 16, 2020
The number of hospitalizations now sits at 1,500, with 902 patients in acute care and 598 in intensive care. Just over 2,800 people have been released from isolation and 6,755 have been hospitalized at some point.
Of the top ten ZIP codes with the highest number of confirmed cases, eight are in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties. The remaining two are in Baltimore City and Baltimore County.
ZIP CODES WITH HIGHEST CASE COUNTS (1-5):
20783, 1,373 cases, Prince George's
20906, 820 cases, Montgomery
20706, 749 cases, Prince George's
20902, 723 cases, Montgomery
20784, 638 cases, Prince George's
— Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) May 16, 2020
On Friday, the state reported just under 37,000 total cases of COVID-19 and 1,496 hospitalizations. The number of intensive care patients increased to 598 and the number of deaths reached 1,792.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- Coronavirus In Maryland: What We Know
- Coronavirus-Related Closings
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
Here’s a breakdown of the number of cases by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|160
|(13)
|Anne Arundel
|2,801
|(133)
|8*
|Baltimore City
|3,719
|(192)
|8*
|Baltimore County
|4,549
|(223)
|17*
|Calvert
|237
|(12)
|1*
|Caroline
|200
|Carroll
|633
|(66)
|Cecil
|308
|(17)
|Charles
|844
|(60)
|2*
|Dorchester
|111
|(2)
|Frederick
|1,402
|(82)
|7*
|Garrett
|7
|Harford
|678
|(30)
|3*
|Howard
|1,352
|(41)
|2*
|Kent
|138
|(14)
|Montgomery
|7,988
|(423)
|38*
|Prince George’s
|11,031
|(399)
|21*
|Queen Anne’s
|112
|(9)
|St. Mary’s
|306
|(10)
|Somerset
|55
|Talbot
|68
|(1)
|Washington
|332
|(9)
|Wicomico
|801
|(20)
|Worcester
|136
|(4)
|1*
|Data not available
|(82)
|7*
Here’s how the cases break down by age and gender:
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|743
|10-19
|1,437
|20-29
|5,000
|(10)
|1*
|30-39
|6,880
|(22)
|3*
|40-49
|6,818
|(51)
|4*
|50-59
|6,354
|(123)
|10*
|60-69
|4,665
|(290)
|12*
|70-79
|3,142
|(449)
|15*
|80+
|2,929
|(817)
|63*
|Data not available
|(80)
|7*
|Female
|19,800
|(915)
|64*
|Male
|18,168
|(927)
|51*
Here’s how the cases break down by race and ethnicity:
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|11,795
|(760)
|39*
|Asian (NH)
|738
|(65)
|5*
|White (NH)
|7,865
|(762)
|56*
|Hispanic
|8,615
|(150)
|7*
|Other (NH)
|1,814
|(22)
|1*
|Data not available
|7,141
|(83)
|7*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.