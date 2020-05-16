Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 145th running of the Preakness Stakes will take place on October 3, officials announced Saturday.
The race was originally set for this weekend, but fears of the coronavirus spreading at large events led officials to postpone it.
The Kentucky Derby, which is traditionally held three weeks prior to Preakness as part of horse racing’s Triple Crown, has been moved to September 5.
Due to the coronavirus, the annual InfieldFest at Pimlico Race Course was canceled in April.
