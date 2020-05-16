WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Worcester County arrested a man Thursday who allegedly had over 300 individually wrapped bags of heroin in his possession.
Devine Jakar Lynch, 24, of Dagsboro, Delaware, was arrested and charged with possession of heroin, possession with intent to distribute heroin, resisting arrest and related charges.
During a two month investigation, police said that Lynch was distributing heroin — and/or a heroin fentanyl mixture — throughout Worcester and Sussex counties.
During police surveillance, Lynch was in the passenger seat of a car that was stopped by members of the Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team.
During that traffic stop, Lynch fled on foot and was later apprehended, according to police. He was allegedly found to be in possession of 306 individually wrapped bags of heroin.
A subsequent search and seizure warrant was executed at a motel room that Lynch was using.
During the search of the motel room, an additional 351 individually wrapped bags of heroin were discovered.
Additional charges are pending for Lynch.
Lynch is held at the Worcester County Jail without bond.