BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced this week an award of $30,000 in literacy grants to Maryland nonprofit organizations.
These grants will be used to support summer, family and adult literacy programs.
In total, the Foundation awarded more than $8.6 million to nearly 1,000 nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools.
Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO said, in part:
“During these extraordinary times, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation remains steadfast in its commitment to support communities’ literacy and educational advancements through funds that will impact thousands of students across the country.”
The grants awarded to Maryland organizations are expected to positively impact the lives of more than 1,400 residents.
You can find a list of grant recipients by clicking here.