GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A 29-year-old Glen Burnie motorcyclist was killed in a crash in the community Friday night, Anne Arundel County police said.
The crash happened around 9:20 p.m. near the intersection of Point Pleasant Road and Furnace Branch Road. Police said a 2013 Ford Taurus was turning into the parking lot of a 7-Eleven when the motorcyclist hit the car.
The motorcyclist, later identified as Larry Leroy Vanmeter, III, was taken to an area hospital where he died, police said. The people inside the car, including the 49-year-old driver and 31-year-old and 13-year-old passengers, were not injured.
While the crash is still under investigation, police said a preliminary investigation found Vanmeter was traveling at a high rate of speed and did not have any lights turned on. Alcohol may also have been a factor.