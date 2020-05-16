BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Flybar is recalling about 3,000 of its Swurfer Kiwi Baby and Toddler Swings due to a fall hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports.
The commission says that the plastic stopper on the bottom of the swing rope that holds the swing seat in place can detach, posing a fall hazard to the swing’s occupant.
The product was sold online at Swurfer, FlyBar, Amazon, Walmart and at independent stores nationwide from October 2019 through March 2020 for about $80.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled swings and contact the firm to receive instructions to repair the swings.
The manufacture date code of August 2019 is embossed on the back of the swing. The recall number is 20-121.
No injures have been reported.