GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — As businesses begin to reopen amid loosened restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Marylanders will see a slight increase in prices at the pump, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic.
As of Friday, the state’s average gas price was $1.90, up four cents from the previous week, the automotive organization said. The average price remains below $2 per gallon in most of the state except for the Washington, D.C., suburbs.
Marylanders can expect to pay slightly more than the national average of $1.86 per gallon.
“Pump prices are fluctuating throughout Maryland and across the country as demand increases and gasoline stocks decrease,” AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson Ragina Ali said in a statement. “The boost in demand continues to push pump prices up nationwide, as more states re-open businesses.”
Despite the slight increase, much of the state is seeing the sixth consecutive week of gas prices below $2 per gallon. Gas prices are also down 87 cents from this time last year, AAA said.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.