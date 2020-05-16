ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — After being suspended for more than a month due to the coronavirus pandemic, Maryland will resume processing paper income tax returns on Monday, Comptroller Peter Franchot’s office said.
A “limited number” of employees will head back to work Monday to begin processing the 100,000 pieces of mail the state has received since paper tax return processing was suspended on April 15, according to Franchot’s office.
Officials expect it to take around a month to open all of the mail.
People who filed paper tax returns and are owed refunds can expect to see the money starting at the beginning of June.
Due to the coronavirus, individual income state tax returns and payments are now due July 15 instead of the original April 15 date. People who filed for a federal extension have until October 15 to submit their individual state taxes.
Franchot’s office said more than 2.2 million tax returns have been processed, more than two million of which were electronic.
