BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Morgan State University honored its Class of 2020 with a virtual ceremony on Saturday.
Nearly 1,000 students were honored online; it was the first event of its kind in school history.
The festive occasion was highlighted with special messages, presentations and a surprise keepsake for the graduates.
An in-person commencement is scheduled for October 15 during homecoming week.
Morgan State University President David Wilson released the following statement, he said, in part:
“We are very proud of all our graduating students and salute their accomplishments. It is unfortunate that we will be unable to recognize their hard work in reaching this milestone by hosting a traditional commencement ceremony for the students and their families to enjoy, however, we will still honor them, for now virtually, until we are able to provide them with a full graduation experience in the fall.”
The school said it plans to reopen for the fall semester.
The school said it plans to reopen for the fall semester.