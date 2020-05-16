BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After years of declining enrollment, The Wilkes School at Grace and St. Peter’s has decided to close its doors, leaders announced Saturday.
The independent elementary school in Baltimore’s Mount Vernon neighborhood will close as of June 30.
In a Facebook post, the school cited steady declines in enrollment and hundreds of thousands of dollars in needed repairs as reasons for the closure.
“… while enrollment has been steadily declining for years, the onslaught of COVID-19 has depressed enrollment for next year to the point that continued operation of the school was not possible,” the post reads. “On top of that, the school building needs hundreds of thousands of dollars in repairs, which the school simply does not have.”
The Wilkes School is the latest private school in Baltimore to announce its closure; earlier this month, officials at the all-girls Institute Of Notre Dame high school said this school year would be its last as well.
