ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — A fire that broke out at a vacant home in Aberdeen early Sunday morning appears to have been intentionally set, the state fire marshal’s office said.

Firefighters responded to the home in the 100 block of North Post Road just after midnight after a passerby reported a fire.

Credit: Aberdeen Police Department

Forty firefighters were able to extinguish the flames in ten minutes.

The blaze caused $50,000 in damage but no injuries were reported.

The fire marshal’s office said a preliminary investigation showed the fire began on the front porch and was arson.

Anyone with information is asked to call the fire marshal’s office at 410-836-4844.

