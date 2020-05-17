



The temporary Towson Courthouse location for the District Court in Baltimore will be closed on Monday after an employee has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The building will be closed to allow for proper cleaning of the courthouse building.

The Judiciary does not believe the employee had contact with any members of the public, and all employees and individuals believed to have been in contact with the employee have been notified.

They also reported the case to the Baltimore County Department of Health, the Maryland Department of Health and the Maryland Department of General Services.

The commissioner’s office, inside the courthouse, will remain open on Monday to hear emergency petitions.

Those include protective orders, peace orders, emergency evaluation, extreme risk protective orders, and applications for statements of charges.

The office has a separate entrance from the rest of the building.

The temporary courthouse is scheduled to reopen to essential staff on Tuesday after it has been properly cleaned.

Maryland courts remain closed to the public through June 5, as part of the amended administrative order from the state.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.