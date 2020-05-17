BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman was critically injured in a shooting in west Baltimore Sunday morning, police said.
The shooting happened around 8:53 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Lanvale Street. Officers arrived at the scene to find the 22-year-old woman shot in the head.
She was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
Due to the extent of her injuries, homicide detectives are investigating.
Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Police are also investigating a shooting in east Baltimore that injured a 23-year-old man.
Officers were called to a hospital for a report of a walk-in gunshot victim around 1:45 a.m.
The victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to his right knee, reportedly told police he heard gunshots while in the 600 block of North Potomac Avenue and then realized he’d been shot.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers.