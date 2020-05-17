



“The Maryland State Board of Elections is now reporting that ballots destined for Baltimore City were not mailed to registered voters by May 8, 2020, as previously stated,” He said in a statement Sunday evening.“This report is completely unacceptable, endangers the voting rights of the people of Baltimore, and seems to be part of a pattern that began in the 7th District Special Primary when 20,367 ballots were never delivered to Baltimore City residents,”

After calling for answers on why some Baltimore City voters have yet to receive their mail-in ballots, Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott is now calling for an emergency State Board of Elections meeting on the status of Baltimore’s ballots for the June 2 presidential primary election.

He now says the board “must have an open, public meeting,” no later than Tuesday to address and update Baltimore voters on the status of their ballots.

He’s also calling for answers on if all the ballots have been put in the mail, and if not- when it will happen; as well as how many ballots were actually mailed out on Thursday and Friday.

The board said in a statement to WJZ on Friday:

“For Baltimore City voters, ballots are being processes by the U.S. Postal Service. Voters should start receiving them over the weekend and into next week.”

The primary was pushed to June 2 because of the coronavirus pandemic, and everyone is encouraged to vote by mail.

Any eligible voter who has not received a ballot in the mail by the middle of next week may submit a ballot request to absentee.SBE@maryland.gov or call 1-800-222-8683.