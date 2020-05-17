ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md. (WJZ) — A number of beaches and nature trails at the Assateague Island National Seashore in Maryland and Virginia reopened at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, the National Park Service said.
The beaches, parking areas and bathrooms at Bayside Peninsula, Ferry Landing, North Beach and South Beach have reopened to the public, officials said, though campgrounds and visitor centers remain closed.
“While most outdoor areas will be accessible for visitors to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased in and visitor services will be limited,” a post on the seashore’s Facebook page read. “When recreating, the public should follow local area health orders, maximize physical distance from each other, avoid crowding in all areas, limit gatherings to less than 10 individuals and practice Leave No Trace principles.”
The Maryland District Over Sand Vehicle Zone has also reopened, but permits are still required.
