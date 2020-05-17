COVID-19 In Md.Cases Near 38K, 1,842 Deaths Reported
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland officials on Sunday reported an increase of 836 coronavirus cases in the past day.

The state’s new total stands at 38,804 as of Sunday morning. In total, 1,876 Marylanders have been confirmed to have died due to COVID-19 and another 116 deaths were probably caused by the virus, officials said.

The number of hospitalized patients dropped from 1,500 on Saturday to 1,460 on Sunday.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

On Saturday, the state reported there were 37,968 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,842 confirmed deaths. The number of hospitalizations sat at 1,500, up four from the previous day.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

