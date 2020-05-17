Comments
ESSEX, Md. (WJZ)– A suspect and another person are injured after a police involved shooting.
It happened on Skipjack Court in Essex Saturday night.
Baltimore County Police responded to a parking lot for a nuisance call.
When the first officer arrived, he was confronted by an armed suspect.
That’s when he fired his weapon, injuring two people.
The suspect was taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries.
The second person was also taken to the hospital, but is expected to survive.
Homicide detectives are on scene investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting, including reviewing body worn camera video.
Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore County Police.