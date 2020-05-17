Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some chocolate candies sold at Wegmans are being recalled due to undeclared milk on the packaging.
The recall includes Wegmans brand Semi-Sweet Chocolate Nonpareils in an 18.5-ounce plastic tub with UPC 77890-49787 and best by dates of December 18 and December 28.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said people with severe allergies or sensitivities to milk could have serious or life-threatening reactions.
The items were sold at Wegmans stores in Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
Customers can return the items to the service desk at Wegmans.