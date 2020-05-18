TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr. announced Monday a new effort to get personal protective equipment to nursing homes and long-term care facilities across the county.
“Residents and staff at long term care facilities are uniquely vulnerable to this virus, making it critical we must ensure they have the resources they need to stay safe,” Olszewski said. “Adequate personal protective equipment for front-line personnel is a key factor in ensuring we are ready to safely reopen in Baltimore County, and this effort is a important step toward that goal.”
The county has secured 60,000 surgical masks, 40,000 isolation gowns and a significant supply of gloves in various sizes.
The supplies will be sent to facilities that have been unable to secure PPE on their own. Some requirements include a direct request from the facility for PPE or if a state strike team request indicates the facility has a shortage of PPE.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.