BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens Foundation, Inc. has awarded grants to 81 youth football teams from nine nonprofit programs around Maryland.
The Baltimore Ravens and Under Armour will provide the grants for new football apparel and equipment to 1,500 local youth athletes who “represent outstanding programs and make a positive impact in their communities,” per a Ravens press release Monday.
The selected programs include five counties- Baltimore, Carroll, Howard, Prince George’s, Wicomico and Baltimore City.
The Ravens also award equipment grants to 30 other Baltimore-area youth and school-based programs, valued at $1,000 and provides resources including tackle football equipment from Riddell, flag football equipment, uniforms, field and practice equipment, wearable technology from Catapult and more.
2020 Ravens Youth Football Grant Recipients:
10:12 Sports Mentoring Program (10 teams)
ABC Park Seminoles (4 teams)
Bel Air Terps (12 teams)
Eastside Raiders (7 teams)
Gamber Mustangs (5 teams)
Northeast Hawks (10 teams)
Salvation Army Youth Football (12 teams)
St. Charles Bears (7 teams)
Sykesville Raiders (14 teams)