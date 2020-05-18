TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A number of celebrities and local dignitaries, some of whom also happen to be alumni, offered their congratulations to Towson University’s Class of 2020 Monday as week-long “Celebration of Graduates” kicks off.
The week coincides with what would have been TU’s commencement week, which was put on hold due to the coronavirus.
The 3,440 graduate ad undergraduate students are expected to have in-person ceremonies when its safe to do so, TU officials said.
The video features baseball legend and former Oriole Cal Ripken Jr., Gov. Larry Hogan, comedienne and TU alumnus Amy Schumer as well as others.
“I was happy to see nothing was going to stop TU’s streak of graduations and we’re all here to celebrate your accomplishment,” Ripken said.
“Congratulations on making it through school,” said Schumer. “You did the work. Now, go out and change the world.”
Even Towson alumnus Deion Braxton, an NBC Montana reporter who reached viral status with a video of him reacting to bison in Yellowstone National Park had words for the graduates: “Congratulations! The hard work won’t stop. There will be obstacles or bison in the way but you have to keep pressing forward.”
WJZ’s own Bob Turk also shared a special message: “Your facing challenges your fellow alumni could never imagine. But we’re all amazed by your tenacity and hard work and your refusal to quit when times get tough.”
University officials asked graduates to share their photos and memories using #TUTogether.