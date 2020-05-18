



Cecil County Public Schools are mourning the loss of a North East elementary school teacher who was killed in a motorcycle crash in Howard County Saturday evening.

Baltimore View Elementary School teacher Kristen Snyder was killed after she was ejected from a motorcycle after it crashed along Route 175 in Columbia around 5 p.m. Saturday. Snyder, 26, is a fifth-grade special education teacher who lived in Elkton.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, colleagues, students, and the entire BVES community,” Cecil County Schools shared on social media Sunday.

Snyder was also brought up in Cecil County Public Schools, graduating from Rising Sun High School herself.

“May God Bless Kristen, her family and the entire Rising Sun / Bayview community,” CCPS Superintendent Dr. Jeffery Lawson tweeted.

Yesterday, Kristen Snyder, who was a fifth grade teacher at Bayview Elementary School, was killed in a traffic accident. A gifted 26 year old teacher and a RSHS grad. May God Bless Kristen, her family and the entire Rising Sun / Bayview community. pic.twitter.com/qU9g828xIA — Dr. Jeffrey Lawson (@DrJalawson) May 17, 2020

On Sunday, Howard County Police identified Snyder as the passenger killed in Saturday’s motorcycle crash.

The deceased passenger has been identified as 26-year-old Kristen Renee Snyder of Elkton. The operator, who remains in critical condition, has been identified as 33-year-old Jamie Charles Zavala of Glen Burnie. The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing. — Howard County Police Department (@HCPDNews) May 17, 2020

Woman Killed, Man In Critical Condition After Motorcycle Crash In Columbia

The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. on a ramp from Route 175 west to northbound Route 29. The Howard County Police Department said the operator of a 2011 Yamaha motorcycle lost control of the bike and hit a guardrail.

Both the operator and the passenger, Snyder, were ejected. The operator, Jamie Charles Zavala, 33, of Glen Burnie, was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said. Snyder died on scene.

According to Snyder’s social media, she studied education at The University of Delaware.