BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s largest gas and electric utility is proposing a rate freeze due to the coronavirus pandemic.
BGE’s proposal would freeze rates through 2023, at which point there would be an eight percent hike. The hike would work out to a $13 increase on an average bill.
BGE said their goal is to help keep bills down during the economic recovery.
Last month, the utility company extended its moratorium on service disconnections for nonpayment until June 1 due to COVID-19.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.