



BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Local Girl Scout and Boy Scout troops are learning lessons of service during the coronavirus pandemic.

WJZ featured Girl Scout Troop 744 last month when the girls sent healthcare workers cards and donated cookies to frontline workers.

The White House invited the troop this weekend to honor them.

“I was next to (President Donald Trump) and he actually gave me a fist bump, but not like this, like that because coronavirus,” said Lauren Matney, 10, showing a gap between her fists.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Lauren and two others from Troop 744 traveled to Washington to be honored.

Girl Scout Troop 744 of Elkridge, Maryland, has donated 100 boxes of Girl Scout cookies to local firefighters, doctors, and nurses! 🍪 They have also sent hundreds of personalized cards to local healthcare workers, including those at Children's National Hospital! pic.twitter.com/3TZRgEhohO — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 17, 2020

The Baltimore Area Council Boy Scouts delivered meals to first responders at more than a dozen locations Monday.

“These are people who are risking a lot more than me, so just giving anything to help them out even a little bit is perfect for us,” Eagle Scout Blake Eicholtz said. “We understand it’s hard. We’re just trying to help out just the little bit to maybe make their day a little bit better.”

The Boy Scouts raised $3,500 through a “Virtual 5K” earlier this month to pay for 500 boxes lunches from Royal Farms, which matched the donation and provided another 500 lunches.

“Everybody wants to do something. We are built on a community organization that serves others,” said Cory Bolt of the Boy Scouts of America. “We want everybody to realize small impacts to them are huge to others.”

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.