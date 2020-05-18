



A Baltimore fitness instructor isn’t letting the coronavirus or leukemia stop her from helping her clients stay healthy amid the pandemic.

Krista Michael has a form of leukemia that leaves her immunocompromised, but she’s using her story to motivate herself and her clients.

“If I can do it, anybody can do it,” she said with a laugh.

She and partner Dani Singer run Fit2Go Personal Training. While she’s become a whiz at teaching virtually, on Monday, she set up outside with client Keri Phillips.

Phillips’ job spans multiple time zones, so she’s on calls from before dawn until after sunset.

She admits she needs someone to motivate her.

“Because I’ll get sucked into work… and I’ll do other things and I’ll not prioritize this so I need a schedule, like (to) be accountable to a time and a class,” Phillips said.

Michael agrees that accountability is important in keeping a routine.

“I think the workout is more productive, people look forward to them more,” she said.

