TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County police officer has tested positive for COVID-19, the department confirmed Monday evening.
The department is conducting a contact trace review to learn who may have been exposed, and anyone who has been exposed will be contacted by the Baltimore County Health Department and given more information and guidance.
There have been a total of six cases of the coronavirus within the police department, with five of its members returning to work.
