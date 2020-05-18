



Small businesses have been the story of struggle since the coronavirus pandemic forced countless stores to close and forego the money that would normally be coming in, but one local business is seeing some positive changes because of this downtime and it’s all thanks to good neighbors.

Tabatha Harmon spoke to WJZ’s Rachael Cardin on March 24, the day after the pandemic forced her to shut down shop at Tabby’s House of Styles.

Harmon was saving up money to remodel the hair salon, but now all that money is going to paying bills and keeping her family fed.

“I don’t really get nervous about things but this has me nervous,” she said at the time.

READ MORE: ‘Nobody Could Have Prepared For This’: Hair Salon Worries About Financial Hit Of Coronavirus

The night the story aired, Harmon got a phone call. On the other end was a helping hand.

“(Within) 20 minutes of me being on the news, 20 minutes later he called and I was so surprised,” Harmon said. as she explained how a local flooring company had called and offered to install a floor for free.

The man on the other end of the line was Andre Andonian who runs Andonian Carpet Warehouse. Andonian’s father saw Harmon on the news and wanted to help.

“We’re a family-owned company, we’re a small business (so) let’s help another small business during these times,” Andonian said.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

On top of it all, his sister happens to be a hairstylist as well.

“It’s kind of interesting,” he said. “If my sister was in this situation, I would want someone to help too. It kind of echoed with us.”

Andonians Flooring says they are happy to help another local business! The companies owner has a daughter who is a hair stylist and he hopes someone would help her if she ever needed it @wjz pic.twitter.com/fGBTkWcvuS — Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) May 18, 2020

Eric Williams has been installing floors for 20 years. He put down 600 square feet of new vinyl floor on Monday in Tabby’s House of Styles.

The business has been in Harmon’s family for 30 years and this is the first real facelift it has had.

The new floors match the newly-painted walls.

“I love to see the smiles on their faces when I leave, how happy and pleased they are,” Williams said as he tore through box after box of brand new supplies.

Harmon said her brother-in-law stepped up to paint the walls and ceiling for her. She had the floors installed a few days later so that once customers come in they will have a spruced up barbershop to enjoy.

Harmon couldn’t be more grateful, adding she never thought this would happen just from sharing her story.

“I’m very happy they reached out and very thankful that they did,” she said.

Several customers have been reaching out to Harmon asking if they can come in and get haircuts but Baltimore County is still requiring barbershops to stay closed. She said she’s looking forward to opening and cannot wait until the order is lifted.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.