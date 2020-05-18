



BALTIMORE (WJZ) — WJZ has learned that a 15-year-old Baltimore girl has died from coronavirus. The teen was being treated at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

The teen, Daryana Dyson, died Saturday at the hospital. She is the youngest person to die in the state from COVID-19.

A candlelight vigil in her memory is set for Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

A candlelight vigil will be held Wednesday in Dar’yana Dyson’s memory. Her family says they want people to know the young are susceptible to #COVID19. The 15yo died Saturday of the virus. She had been on a ventilator at Johns Hopkins. @wjz pic.twitter.com/4Uhgm1vW9Z — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 18, 2020

The teen’s death is not reflected in the numbers released by the state Monday morning. Maryland is reporting nearly 40,000 coronavirus cases in the state and more than 1,900 deaths.

The good news is hospitalizations remain down for the third straight week.

Gov. Larry Hogan lifted the statewide stay at home order at 5 p.m. Friday and moved the state into phase 1 of its recovery plan. However, Baltimore City, Prince George’s and Montgomery counties chose to remain under they own stay at home orders as they continue to see their COVID-19 numbers increase.

