



Gov. Larry Hogan announced the Caregiver Services Corps, a program to support Maryland seniors affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The corps will deploy volunteers and other resources to the homes of seniors who need urgent assistance with everyday tasks when their typical caregiver isn’t able to help them due to COVID-19 exposure, illness or any other challenges related to the illness.

“Since the beginning of the public health crisis, we have been focused on the impact of COVID-19 on older Marylanders, and we are pursuing every course of action to protect their health, safety, and quality of life,” said Governor Hogan. “This program is just another way that Maryland is leading the charge to support our most vulnerable residents, now more than ever.”

The volunteers will give assistance including maintaining daily hygiene routines, preparing meals, picking up groceries or medications, or connecting virtually with health care providers.

Those who need help should call 211 to be connected to the Caregiver Services Corps, which is available seven days a week.

“We are delighted to be able to provide the Caregiver Services Corps program to give older Marylanders reassurance they have support at this time,” said Department of Aging Secretary Rona Kramer. “I would also like to urge Marylanders to volunteer to be a part of this effort. You can help your neighbors in the community who need assistance.”

However, the state says the corps is not intended to replace long-term arrangements for care. Seniors should work directly with their primary care physician or insurance company for something long-term.

Volunteers can sign up here. You do not need to work in health care or a medical field to volunteer.

