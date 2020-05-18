



If you are a Baltimore voter who has yet to receive a primary election ballot, chances are it’s in the mail.

Ballots are expected to be delivered by May 23, a week later than originally expected.

The Maryland Board of Elections announced the ballots went into the mail late but there should still be time to get them in and get them counted for the June 2 primary.

Officials said the delay was not the city’s fault.

Statewide, officials have been tasked with sending three million ballots to voters in less than three weeks.

“The ballots are on their way and they’ll be coming over the next couple of days so look for them,” Nikki Charlson, the deputy administrator of the elections board, said. “We’re pleased that people are looking for their ballots. It means they know there’s an election coming.”

While voters are being asked to send their ballots by mail if possible, there are alternative options.

Similar to the in-person polling places that opened for voters during the special election for Maryland’s 7th congressional district last month, city voters will be able to cast their ballots at a limited number of polling places.

Four locations across the city will be open on June 2 for in-person voting.

Those who get a ballot in the mail but are worried it won’t reach the elections board in time can drop them off at the polling places.

Officials urge people not to wait until the last minute.

“You know the situation that’s at hand now,” said Armstead Jones, the administrator of the Baltimore Board of Elections, said. “When you receive it, don’t procrastinate. If you want to vote, vote that ballot, get it in the mail — no postage is needed — and get it back to us so your vote can count.”

If a voter hasn’t received their ballot by the end of the week, Charlson said they should contact the elections board for a replacement.

