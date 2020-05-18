COVID-19 In Md:15-year-old Baltimore girl dies from coronavirus as cases near 40K
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police cited more than 400 drivers during a three-day state crackdown on speeding over the weekend, the agency said Monday.

Statewide, troopers cited 401 drivers and gave 309 warnings between Friday and Sunday. In total, they conducted 541 traffic stops as part of the effort.

Troopers also made seven arrests, the agency said.

On Friday, a coronavirus-related stay at home order ended for parts of the state.

Police said warmer weather will likely lead to more people hitting the roads, so people should wear their seatbelts and not speed.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

